Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

48% of Americans making over $100,000 live paycheck to paycheck, report says

Consumers of all income brackets are increasingly living paycheck to paycheck, according to a...
Consumers of all income brackets are increasingly living paycheck to paycheck, according to a new report.(Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Americans of all income brackets are increasingly living paycheck to paycheck, according to a new report. The number includes people earning higher incomes.

According to the Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report by LendingClub Bank, the number of citizens living paycheck to paycheck has steadily increased since April 2021, from 52% to 64% in January 2022. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S.

The number of people earning more than $100,000 per year who reported living paycheck to paycheck increased from 42% in December 2021 to 48% in January 2022. The data shows that the number has fluctuated from 39% in May 2021 to reaching a high of 50% in November 2021.

The number of people who do not live paycheck to paycheck declined from 39% in December 2021 to 36% in January 2022.

Paycheck-to-paycheck consumers fall into two categories, according to the report. Those two categories consist of those who are struggling to pay their bills and those who are not.

The number of people who are living paycheck to paycheck but are not struggling to pay their bills has seen the largest increase since October 2021.

For more information, you can visit LendingClub’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape
Death investigation underway after body found burned, dumped in Lawrence County
Jason Keel, Charles Keel, Devon Keel, Barabara Keel (from L to R)
Investigators arrest multiple suspects in alleged Lawrence County kidnapping
These power poles are down on McCrary Rd./Wall Triana Highway.
Huntsville Utilities’ Electric Operations close road due to hazard
Family preparing for civil lawsuit against HPD
Family seeking civil lawsuit after woman found in HPD van
Samuel Wilson
ALEA investigating Hollywood officer-involved shooting

Latest News

FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union bargain past midnight to salvage 162-game season
Johana Suarez, 37, is charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend, 48-year-old Henry...
Woman allegedly ran over, killed boyfriend while driving 73 mph
Landscaping companies continue to deal with inflation, supply chain issues
Gas prices hit new record high
Gas prices hit national average record high, Alabama close to breaking state average record
Contaminated water from Wannville's resident Martha Stewart home.
Jackson County Commission approves Wannville project to improve water