Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

UAH men’s hoops wins fifth conference championship

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville men’s basketball team defeated the Union Bulldogs, 86-72, to win the 2022 Gulf South Conference Championship and earn the automatic bid to the Division II NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

This is the fifth conference tournament title for the Chargers — first since 2020 — and their fourth-straight NCAA Tournament berth.

Entering the conference tournament, UAH (22-8, 12-8 GSC) was the No. 4 seed and had to get past No. 5 seed West Georgia and No. 1 seed West Alabama to get to the championship game against No. 2 seed Union (23-8, 15-5 GSC).

Through the first 10 minutes of the game, the Chargers jumped out to a 22-9 lead and truly never took their foot off the gas. The lead swelled to as much as 18 early in the second half before Union crawled back into contention.

With just over nine minutes remaining in the game, the Bulldogs strung together some baskets and cut the deficit to as little as five, 67-62. That was the most concerning that things got as the Chargers closed out the championship, outscoring Union, 19-10.

UAH freshman guard Chaney Johnson led all scorers with 27 points. The tournament’s Most Outstanding Player CJ Williamson finished with a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

For the tournament, Williamson averaged 20 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

As a team, UAH shot 47.7% from the field and 10-of-28 (36%) from three-point range. Union finished the game shooting 39% from the floor and 14-of-38 (37%) from behind the arc. UAH also forced 18 turnovers and scored 16 points off of Union’s turnovers.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These power poles are down on McCrary Rd./Wall Triana Highway.
Huntsville Utilities’ Electric Operations close road due to hazard
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Stock graphic
One person injured after truck collides with train
Samuel Wilson
ALEA investigating Hollywood officer-involved shooting
Strong storm threat across Alabama on Monday
Strong storms this morning with a cold front rolling through

Latest News

USFL
USFL announces 2022 schedule
UAH men’s basketball earns No. 7 seed in Division II NCAA Tournament
Legacy Arena evacuated after reports of possible gunshots
Legacy Arena evacuated during AHSAA State Finals
Deshler’s Chloe Siegel takes aim from the 3-point arc with Saint James’ Katie Brightwell...
Lady Tigers claim 4A State Championship