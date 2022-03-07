UAH men’s hoops wins fifth conference championship

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville men’s basketball team defeated the Union Bulldogs, 86-72, to win the 2022 Gulf South Conference Championship and earn the automatic bid to the Division II NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

This is the fifth conference tournament title for the Chargers — first since 2020 — and their fourth-straight NCAA Tournament berth.

Entering the conference tournament, UAH (22-8, 12-8 GSC) was the No. 4 seed and had to get past No. 5 seed West Georgia and No. 1 seed West Alabama to get to the championship game against No. 2 seed Union (23-8, 15-5 GSC).

Through the first 10 minutes of the game, the Chargers jumped out to a 22-9 lead and truly never took their foot off the gas. The lead swelled to as much as 18 early in the second half before Union crawled back into contention.

With just over nine minutes remaining in the game, the Bulldogs strung together some baskets and cut the deficit to as little as five, 67-62. That was the most concerning that things got as the Chargers closed out the championship, outscoring Union, 19-10.

UAH freshman guard Chaney Johnson led all scorers with 27 points. The tournament’s Most Outstanding Player CJ Williamson finished with a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

For the tournament, Williamson averaged 20 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

As a team, UAH shot 47.7% from the field and 10-of-28 (36%) from three-point range. Union finished the game shooting 39% from the floor and 14-of-38 (37%) from behind the arc. UAH also forced 18 turnovers and scored 16 points off of Union’s turnovers.

