UAH men’s basketball earns No. 7 seed in Division II NCAA Tournament

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama at Huntsville men’s basketball team earned the No. 7 seed in the South Regional of the 2022 Division II NCAA Tournament as announced Sunday.

The UAH Chargers (22-8, 12-8 GSC) won the Gulf South Conference Tournament Championship on Sunday, defeating Union, 86-72. UAH will face No. 2 seed Barry in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

This is will be UAH’s fourth-straight tournament appearance and it’s 14th overall. In 2021, the Chargers qualified as the No. 2 seed, defeating No. 3 seed Lee before falling to No. 1 seed Flagler.

Overall, UAH has two Elite Eight appearances in 2011 and 2012. The Chargers have made it to the Regional Final in three of their last four tournament appearances.

Dates and times for the matchups will be announced at a later date.

