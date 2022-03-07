Strong storms this morning with a cold front rolling through

Happy Monday! After a warm & sunny weekend, we are in for a much more active week ahead.

Keep an eye on the radar this morning because we are expecting a line of storms to roll through the Valley as we move through the day. Temperatures are warm and the wind is strong, which will aid in strengthening storms as we move throughout the morning. Highs today are most likely to occur before noon today ahead of the cold front. We will make the low 70s in many spots, with gusts of 30 to 40 mph possible. Storms this morning will bring the threat of strong straight-line wind gusts of 50+ mph along with heavy downpours. There is also a chance at a few spin-up tornadoes, but that potential still looks low today.

Strong storm threat across Alabama on Monday

Storms will push in after 7 a.m. in Northwest Alabama and finally clear Sand Mountain and northeast Alabama after 3 p.m. Behind the line of storms, there will be a few scattered showers, but also some strong northwest winds. Temperatures will drop as we go through the day, plummeting into the upper 30s to start Tuesday. Winds will stay gusty this evening before dying down overnight. Tuesday will be dry and cool to start, but another round of showers will move in late in the day and overnight into Wednesday. This is all part of a wet and cooler week ahead.

Temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s as we move through the week ahead of another big storm system. This will move in on Friday bringing in more rain followed by a blast of cold air overnight into Saturday. Some snow showers will be possible on Saturday as well as temperatures drop into the 20s and low 30s. We will have to watch this as we get closer, but it is too early to talk accumulation.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

