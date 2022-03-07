Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Stranger pulls grandma from burning car just before explosion

A California man risked his life to save a complete stranger who was trapped inside of a burning car. (KCRA, ELTON WARD, BELINDA WOLFF-WINN, CNN)
By KCRA Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:35 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KCRA) - A California man risked his life to save a complete stranger who was trapped inside of a burning car.

Kristine Smith says she, her husband and their granddaughter were driving on the freeway Wednesday night when their trip turned tense.

“I just heard the pop underneath, and I figured we had a flat tire,” Smith said.

Elton Ward, right, managed to get Kristine Smith out of her burning car just before an...
Elton Ward, right, managed to get Kristine Smith out of her burning car just before an explosion. Smith was strugging to get out of the car since she just had knee surgery.(Source: KCRA via CNN)

But whatever they hit caused the car to burst into flames. It was a struggle for Smith to get out of the burning vehicle since she just had knee surgery, and her loved ones couldn’t help.

“I wasn’t thinking of anybody stopping in that situation because the fire was so big,” Smith said.

But Elton Ward, who was driving with his daughter, saw the fire and knew he had to pull over.

“And then, I see this car in flames, so I’m like, ‘That’s insane,’” Ward said.

He managed to get Smith out of the burning car just in time.

“Literally in a matter of 30 seconds – boom – first explosion, loud, big, big explosion. Then, when that explosion happened, huge flames come up,” Ward said.

Minutes later, Sacramento Metro Fire arrived on scene to put out the fire.

Smith and Ward say they share a strong bond after the rescue and are thankful to have met, despite the circumstances.

“You became my grandson that day,” Smith told Ward at their reunion Saturday.

Ward says even though no one else stopped to help, doing so was the right thing.

“We all got grandmas, grandpas, little nieces, nephews, brothers, whatever. If ya’ll see my people, I want you to try to help my people. So, that’s somebody’s people,” he said.

Smith says she is fully aware of this miracle and beyond thankful to Ward. The two plan to stay in touch.

“Thank the good Lord, he sent me a good Samaritan that stopped for me, so I think that it all comes back. The community needs to have more young people and examples like this,” she said.

Fire officials commended Ward for his swift action, saying had he not stopped, it’s likely someone would have died in the fire.

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Stock graphic
One person injured after truck collides with train
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
Thunderstorms expected Monday after warm, sunny Sunday
Police lights
ALEA investigating Hollywood officer-involved shooting
Sr. Trooper Young
ALEA shares passing of off-duty senior trooper after sudden heart attack

Latest News

Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The...
Multiple people shot inside Louisville restaurant
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Russia sets cease-fire for Ukraine evacuations but battles continue
Shefler said in a statement he hopes for Stoli to 'represent peace in Europe and solidarity...
Stoli Group announces major rebrand of vodka
A boat carrying hundreds of suspected migrants runs aground in Florida.
Boat carrying Haitian migrants grounds off the Florida Keys
A boat carrying hundreds of suspected migrants runs aground in Florida.
Boat carrying 300 migrants runs aground