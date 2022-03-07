Deals
Red Bull Paper Plane competition takes flight in Huntsville

By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Soon, paper planes will be flying over Huntsville. Every year, people from all over the world compete to be the best paper plane pilot. Yes that’s a real thing.

This year, one of the regional competitions is happening at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville. With no fuel or engines, competitors must make a plain sheet of A4 paper (the standard size for paper planes) fly as far, as long, or as artistically through the air as possible. From there, seven students will be chosen to represent the U.S. in the World Final, which will be held at the iconic Hangar-7 in Salzburg, Austria.

The competition takes flight Monday, March 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

