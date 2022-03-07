Red Bull Paper Plane competition takes flight in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Soon, paper planes will be flying over Huntsville. Every year, people from all over the world compete to be the best paper plane pilot. Yes — that’s a real thing.

This year, one of the regional competitions is happening at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville. With no fuel or engines, competitors must make a plain sheet of A4 paper (the standard size for paper planes) fly as far, as long, or as artistically through the air as possible. From there, seven students will be chosen to represent the U.S. in the World Final, which will be held at the iconic Hangar-7 in Salzburg, Austria.

The competition takes flight Monday, March 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

