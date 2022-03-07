Deals
Occupational tax, city court senate bills advance through committees

WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two important bills, including one that could save you some money, have advanced through Senate committees.

Both Senate Bill 44 and Senate Bill 203 cleared the Senate Governmental Affairs Committee last week. Sponsored by Sen. Andrew Jones, SB44 would phase out occupational taxes that people in more than two dozen cities pay. In some cities, the rate is as high as 2%.

The bill phases out the tax by .1% each year until fully abolished. That means you will see a little more money in your paycheck if you work in one of those cities.

“I just feel it’s unfair to tax people on the privilege of working,” Sen. Jones told our news partners at the Times Daily.

Senate Bill 203 is being sponsored by Sen. Arthur Orr. It would create a new database where municipal courts would have to annually report the fines and fees they collect.

“Alabama is facing a crisis of confidence in its municipal court system. We’re not talking about getting rid of income, just accounting for it,” said Leah Nelson, the Research Director at Alabama Appleseed Center for Law and Justice.

Mayor Joe Taylor of Rainbow City says that some towns are worried about the costs of inputting this data. The bill advanced with talks of addressing this concern and others later.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

