New Alabama bill could delay inclusion of ELL test scores for up to 5 years

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Senate bill concerning test scores of English Language Learner students is now in a House committee and one step closer to a final vote.

Sponsored by Sen. Arthur Orr, Senate Bill 170 was developed to help non-English speaking, K-12 students and the schools they attend.

The number of English language learners in Alabama schools is growing. Data shows that the inclusion of their grades on standardized tests has hurt overall district scores. Additionally, supporters of the bill say that schools with a large number of students learning English are unfairly impacted in the state’s annual assignment of letter grades.

SB170 is designed to keep non-English speaking K-12 students’ test scores from immediately impacting the grades assigned to schools.

“We’re going to exempt [the standardized test scores of] ELL students who have not mastered English or hadn’t passed the ACCESS test, which is the test that you take to show that you can comprehend English,” said Sen. Orr.

If the bill becomes law, then starting next school year those students’ test scores would not be considered for the first five years the students are enrolled in the ELL program.

“[The bill] is important for several reasons. The primary reason is that we don’t punish school systems that have high concentrations of English language learners and that we give them a break and give them time periods for the students to get up to speed in the English language,” said Sen. Orr.

The original bill said ELL students’ tests would not be factored in for three years. On Wednesday, Rep. Jamie Kiel from the House Education Policy Committee amended it to five years.

“Hopefully, these school districts that have these high populations of non-English speakers will see some relief on their test scores that they receive,” said Sen Orr.

According to Rep. Kiel, ELL students will still be represented in other portions of the report card requirements, including attendance and their individual learning gains. After the amended bill leaves the House, it will head back to the Senate for another vote.

