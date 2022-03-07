3-year-old injured in Rogersville fire, father facing arson charges

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An arson investigation is underway after a toddler was rescued during an early morning apartment fire in Rogersville.

Rogersville firefighters responded to the Rogersville Park Apartments around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

A police officer on the scene went into the building rescuing a 3-year-old from the fire. A firefighter also rescued someone from the building. WAFF 48 is told the child was flown to UAB to treat their injuries.

According to Chief Brian Hudson with the Rogersville Police Department, 44-year-old Jared Hazelwood, the father of the child injured, is charged with seven counts of first-degree arson. He is expected to face more charges, according to Chief Hudson.

Jared Hazlewood facing arson charges after Rogersville arson fire (Rogersville Police Department)

WAFF is told Hazelwood confessed to setting the fire and leaving his child. Seven of the units were occupied at the time of the fire.

An officer who was injured during the fire suffered from minor injuries to the arm but has since returned to work. Hazelwood’s bond is set at bond $420,000

