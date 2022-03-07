Huntsville Utilities’ Electric Operations close road due to hazard

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities’ Electric Operations has closed Wall Triana Highway between U.S. Highway 72 and Capshaw Road as announced Monday.

On Monday morning, five power poles fell on the roadway due to weather in the area. The roadway will be closed until crews have the poles replaced. However, officials anticipate re-opening the roadway by Tuesday morning.

