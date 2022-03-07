Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Huntsville Utilities’ Electric Operations close road due to hazard

These power poles are down on McCrary Rd./Wall Triana Highway.
These power poles are down on McCrary Rd./Wall Triana Highway.(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities’ Electric Operations has closed Wall Triana Highway between U.S. Highway 72 and Capshaw Road as announced Monday.

On Monday morning, five power poles fell on the roadway due to weather in the area. The roadway will be closed until crews have the poles replaced. However, officials anticipate re-opening the roadway by Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Stock graphic
One person injured after truck collides with train
Samuel Wilson
ALEA investigating Hollywood officer-involved shooting
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
Thunderstorms expected Monday after warm, sunny Sunday

Latest News

Stock image.
Man facing arson charges following Rogersville fire
Gregory Shankles
Rainesville man arrested on child pornography charges
Red Bull Paper Wings Competition
Red Bull Paper Plane competition takes flight in Huntsville
English grading bill could impact school system grades
New Alabama bill could delay inclusion of ELL test scores for up to 5 years
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Occupational tax, city court senate bills advance through committees