Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Huntsville man receives ten year sentence for 2019 carjacking

(Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was sentenced to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to carjacking and firearm charges in August 2021.

On Friday, a federal judge announced the 120-month sentence for Deondre Cleveland Day, age 22 of Huntsville, according to U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona.

Day pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking, and one count of conspiracy to discharge a firearm during a crime of violence.

“Combating violent gun crimes is a priority for my office and this district,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said. “Today’s sentence shows the seriousness of this offense, and I am grateful for the tireless efforts of our partner agencies on this case.”

In September 2019, Day and a juvenile co-defendant robbed a victim, stealing his car keys, guns, and cell phone. According to the plea, the victim was struck in the head with a handgun. Day and the juvenile then fled in the victim’s car. Later, when Huntsville Police spotted the car, Day led officers on a high-speed chase and shots were fired from the vehicle, striking the windshield of a Huntsville Police vehicle several times.

The FBI investigated the case along with the Huntsville Police Department, North Alabama Violent Crime Task Force, U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Stock graphic
One person injured after truck collides with train
These power poles are down on McCrary Rd./Wall Triana Highway.
Huntsville Utilities’ Electric Operations close road due to hazard
Samuel Wilson
ALEA investigating Hollywood officer-involved shooting
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
Thunderstorms expected Monday after warm, sunny Sunday

Latest News

Stock image.
Man facing arson charges following Rogersville fire
Gregory Shankles
Rainesville man arrested on child pornography charges
Red Bull Paper Wings Competition
Red Bull Paper Plane competition takes flight in Huntsville
English grading bill could impact school system grades
New Alabama bill could delay inclusion of ELL test scores for up to 5 years
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Occupational tax, city court senate bills advance through committees