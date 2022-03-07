Huntsville man receives ten year sentence for 2019 carjacking

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was sentenced to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to carjacking and firearm charges in August 2021.

On Friday, a federal judge announced the 120-month sentence for Deondre Cleveland Day, age 22 of Huntsville, according to U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona.

Day pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking, and one count of conspiracy to discharge a firearm during a crime of violence.

“Combating violent gun crimes is a priority for my office and this district,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said. “Today’s sentence shows the seriousness of this offense, and I am grateful for the tireless efforts of our partner agencies on this case.”

In September 2019, Day and a juvenile co-defendant robbed a victim, stealing his car keys, guns, and cell phone. According to the plea, the victim was struck in the head with a handgun. Day and the juvenile then fled in the victim’s car. Later, when Huntsville Police spotted the car, Day led officers on a high-speed chase and shots were fired from the vehicle, striking the windshield of a Huntsville Police vehicle several times.

The FBI investigated the case along with the Huntsville Police Department, North Alabama Violent Crime Task Force, U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

