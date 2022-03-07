How to get Huntsville Ballet tickets half off

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Huntsville Ballet is getting ready for their spring performance of “The Firebird.” The show first premiered in 1910 and follows the hero Prince Ivan who works with the mythical Firebird to defeat the evil sorcerer Koschei the Deathless and rescue captured princesses.

The show is set for April 8 -18 at the Von Braun Center. And some good news, you can get two tickets for the price of one for Friday night’s show when you visit Tennessee Valley Living Deals.

