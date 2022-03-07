Gas prices continue to rise, no end in sight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gas prices are increasing every day. Overnight, the cost of gas went up by 6 cents. In the last month, it went up by $0.40 cents.

COVID-19 is still one of the main drivers of gas prices according to triple-A officials. For a long time, gas prices get really low because people weren’t traveling much due to lockdowns. Now, it’s the opposite.

Many people, especially in Alabama, are returning to ‘normal’ life with regular commutes and increased vacations. Experts go on to say that they expect a higher than average travel season.

He says leaders are anticipating a busy travel year. Clay Ingram with AAA says the market is reacting to the increased demand.

“The primary factor to this point is the anticipation of the busy travel year. As you said we have that pent-up demand. We are kind of getting over the hump of covid a little bit. People are more and more comfortable traveling; the vaccines are working so the result of that combination of those events is just a really busy travel season,” said Ingram. “We are booking travel for spring break, for summertime, even into 2023 we are booking travel because people want to be sure they are going to get to where they want to go when they want to go and at the best possible price and things are filling up pretty quickly right now.”

Ingram also says the Russian invasion into Ukraine is influencing the market, but only slightly. “It is a little bit of a wait-and-see proposition with the Ukraine situation and how that is going to affect our prices, but it is already driving crude oil up a little bit,” said Ingram. “We were at $114 a barrel today, so that alone is an indicator that we are going to have some higher prices at the pump coming up. I’m afraid it’s going to get worse before it gets better, but how bad it gets depends on how long this situation lasts.”

The average price per gallon in Alabama is $3.91. Nationally, it’s $4.07, over a dollar more compared to last year’s $2.86 average. There are a few ways to keep personal gas costs low.

Experts say the first tip is to drive less if possible and get multiple things taken care of in as few trips as possible. It also helps to monitor speed, most cars burn more gas once they hit about 50 miles per hour.

Checking tire pressure is helpful as well because underinflated tires do have an impact on your gas mileage. Lastly, make sure to shop around for gas.

“It’s a good idea to pay attention to the gas prices around you in your normal travel area,” said Ingram. “Because we’re seeing a wide variety of pricing right now. You could accidentally pay 20 to 25 cents more a gallon than we need to if you’re not paying attention to the prices around.”

Ingram says he expects prices to continue increasing.

