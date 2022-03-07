Deals
Decatur Police searching for missing man

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Wayne Robert Baker, 68, was last seen on March 7 around 11:30 a.m. wearing gray sweatpants and a gray shirt in the area of Rockingham Lane in Decatur. Officials say Baker may be driving a black 2011 Ford F250 Lariat with Alabama tag number 52A503J. He is described as a white male who is 5′7, 290 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Baker may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact DPD at 256-341-4660 or call 911.

