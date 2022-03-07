Deals
Decatur man arrested for meth possession

Jammie Langford
Jammie Langford(Decatur Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department were dispatched to an area due to a criminal trespass report on March 6.

After they arrived, officers found Jammie Laron Langford, 38, who was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Langford was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and criminal littering.

Langford was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $1,300 bond.

