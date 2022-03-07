Deals
COVID-19 leads to loss of grey matter in brain, study shows

By CNN
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - It appears that COVID-19 can cause the loss of grey matter in the brain.

A new study published Monday in Nature found that even mild COVID-19 infections can cause damage in the brain, particularly the area related to smell.

Scientists compared brain imaging from more than 400 people who had COVID-19 with nearly 400 people who were not infected.

Researchers found that that brains of those who had COVID-19 had a greater loss of grey matter and abnormalities in the brain tissue compared with those who were not infected.

The lead author of the study says he plans on doing brain images of participants in one or two years to see if the damage goes away.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

