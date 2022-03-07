Colder air coming in tonight, more rain late Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Scattered light rain showers will stick with us through the rest of your Monday evening with mostly cloudy skies and chilly lows dropping into the middle to upper 30s, winds will stay breezy from the north.

Cloud cover will stay with us Tuesday along with a north wind keeping our temperatures much cooler in the middle 50s. Moderate to heavy rain showers will become widespread for Tuesday evening with rainfall totals around one inch expected through Wednesday morning. The pattern will stay wet for Wednesday and Thursday with additional scattered showers and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Another cold front will move in on Friday bringing more rain showers and thunderstorms. Temps will fall fast behind the front on Friday night with the possibility of a wintry mix by Saturday morning, this is still several days out so keep checking back for the latest forecast.

Daylight Saving Time will begin Sunday morning at 2:00 AM, please move clocks forward one hour and check the batteries in your smoke detector, NOAA Weather Radio and carbon monoxide detectors.

