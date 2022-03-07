Art from Huntsville is going to the moon!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Not everyone can say their art has been to the moon, but soon, Ann Moeller can.

The Huntsville artist has 5 paintings joining a special time capsule that will include collections of books, poetry, films, music, and more. Moeller’s work will be launched on two different missions landing in separate locations on the lunar surface through commercial rocket platforms like SpaceX.

You can follow along with the artist on Instagram and TikTok and check out her website for more art. You can also visit the workshop she co-owns, Protégé Atelier, at Lowe Mill in Huntsville.

