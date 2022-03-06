Thunderstorms expected Monday after warm, sunny Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Sunday Morning! Today is going to be another beautiful day outside so get out and enjoy it!

Temperatures are currently in the low 60s across the Tennessee valley. There will be some clouds around this morning and maybe a stray shower or two in the western part of our viewing area.

These clouds will start to break up around the middle of the day allowing more sunshine to warm temperatures up into the upper 70s for highs in most locations. The wind will also be a factor today with wind speeds 15-20 MPH out of the SW with gusts up to 25-30 MPH. Low temperatures will only drop into the low 60s tonight as clouds start to move in ahead of the next storm system.

A cold front will start to affect the Tennessee Valley tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms will start to push into the Shoals around 8-9 AM and push from west to east throughout our viewing area. The front will make its way into the Huntsville area around Noon tomorrow and will exit the Tennessee Valley by 2-3 PM. There is the potential for some severe weather tomorrow with the main risks being damaging winds and heavy rain. Scattered showers will continue tomorrow afternoon into the nighttime and temperatures will drop into the lower 40s.

Tuesday will feature drier but cooler weather with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Additional chances of rain will move into the area on Wednesday and Thursday. 1-2 inches of rain can be expected through the end of the week.

- Meteorologist Adam Clayton

