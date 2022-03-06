Deals
Strong to severe storms possible on Monday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Severe Threat
WAFF Severe Threat(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
A few isolated to scattered showers will develop later tonight into the overnight hours.

Breezy winds will stay with us overnight into Monday morning with muggy lows in the low to middle 60s.  A cold front will move through on Monday morning and will be the trigger for scattered to numerous rain showers and thunderstorms.  It is March; therefore, some storms may be strong to severe in nature with heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts.  Strong wind gusts will be the primary threat, however, spin-up tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Colder air will surge in behind the front for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs dropping into the middle to upper 50s.  Rain showers will be likely for the rest of the week with the pattern staying unsettled.  Temps will dip into the 40s for highs on Saturday! 

Daylight Saving Time will begin Sunday morning at 2:00 AM, please move clocks forward one hour and check the batteries in your smoke detector, NOAA Weather Radio and carbon monoxide detectors.

