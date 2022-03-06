One person injured after truck collides with train

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - According to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, one individual is injured after their truck collided with a train in Stevenson on Sunday.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen confirmed with WAFF that the individual was airlifted to a nearby hospital after the incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Alabama Highway 117.

This story will be updated when further information is released.

