Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

One person injured after truck collides with train

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - According to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, one individual is injured after their truck collided with a train in Stevenson on Sunday.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen confirmed with WAFF that the individual was airlifted to a nearby hospital after the incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Alabama Highway 117.

This story will be updated when further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
Thunderstorms expected Monday after warm, sunny Sunday
Police lights
ALEA investigating Hollywood officer-involved shooting
Sr. Trooper Young
ALEA shares passing of off-duty senior trooper after sudden heart attack

Latest News

Gas prices continue to rise in Alabama
Gas prices continue to rise in Alabama
Hospitals prepare for possibility of next COVID surge
Hospitals prepare for possibility of next COVID surge
Child rescued from fire in Rogersville
Child rescued from fire in Rogersville
Phasing out occupational taxes in Alabama
Phasing out occupational taxes in Alabama
English test score bill could impact school system grades
English test score bill could impact school system grades