One person injured after truck collides with train
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - According to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, one individual is injured after their truck collided with a train in Stevenson on Sunday.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen confirmed with WAFF that the individual was airlifted to a nearby hospital after the incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Alabama Highway 117.
