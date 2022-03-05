Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Wild duck in Limestone County tests positive for avian influenza

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE, Ala. (WAFF) - A wild duck in Limestone County has tested positive for avian influenza.

The case came from a wild, hunter-harvested American wigeon duck. Although avian influenza is highly contagious among birds, the Centers for Disease Control says the risk is low to humans. However, hunters are advised to wear gloves when harvesting ducks.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, wild birds can be infected with HPAI without showing signs of illness. The disease can also be carried to new areas when migrating, potentially exposing domestic poultry to the virus.

14 other states have found bird flu cases in ducks, according to USDA.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck in Horton
Albertville man killed in Marshall County car crash
crime scene tape
2 dead after accident involving pedestrians, car
Erin Gerhart
Missing Madison teen found safe
FILE
Madison Police advise people to avoid Palmer Road
From left to right: Daniell Bishop, Jordan Godsey
Two arrested in Decatur for unlawful possession of controlled substance

Latest News

Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Man facing multiple drug charges in Decatur
Man facing multiple drug charges in Decatur
Legacy Arena evacuated after reports of possible gunshots
Legacy Arena evacuated during AHSAA State Finals
Hanceville woman killed in Cullman County crash
Hanceville woman killed in Cullman County crash
Police lights
ALEA investigating Hollywood officer-involved shooting