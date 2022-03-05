Wild duck in Limestone County tests positive for avian influenza

LIMESTONE, Ala. (WAFF) - A wild duck in Limestone County has tested positive for avian influenza.

The case came from a wild, hunter-harvested American wigeon duck. Although avian influenza is highly contagious among birds, the Centers for Disease Control says the risk is low to humans. However, hunters are advised to wear gloves when harvesting ducks.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, wild birds can be infected with HPAI without showing signs of illness. The disease can also be carried to new areas when migrating, potentially exposing domestic poultry to the virus.

14 other states have found bird flu cases in ducks, according to USDA.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.