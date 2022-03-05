Warm, sunny weekend ahead of Monday’s cold front

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Saturday! Make sure you get outside and enjoy the weather today because it will be a beautiful day across the Tennessee Valley.

Temperatures settled in the low to mid 50s, but early sunshine will bring another rapid warm up this afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Some clouds will start to move in by the afternoon, but temperatures will still be warm. Temperatures tonight will only drop into the upper 50s for lows, so you might not even need a jacket as you head out Sunday morning. High temperatures will once again rise into the upper 70s on Sunday with a mix of clouds and sun. There could be an isolated shower or two in the western part of our viewing area, but precipitation totals will be light.

A cold front will move into the area on Monday bringing with it showers and thunderstorms. There is a chance that some of these storms could be strong, but widespread severe weather is not expected at this time. The cold front will bring colder temperatures with highs Tues-Friday around 55-60 degrees. There will be additional rain chances Wed-Fri and most locations can expect around an inch of rain next week. It looks like the sun will return next weekend, but temperatures will still be below average.

- Meteorologist Adam Clayton

