Troopers identify Hanceville woman killed in crash

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Hanceville woman was killed in a Cullman County car wreck on Friday, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to ALEA, Laura E. Baxter, 29, was killed when the 2006 Chevrolet Impala she was driving left the roadway and overturned. Officials with ALEA say the crash occurred around 3:12 p.m. on Cullman County 46.

There are no further details as this crash is under investigation.

