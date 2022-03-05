Troopers identify Hanceville woman killed in crash

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Hanceville woman was killed in a Cullman County car wreck on Friday, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to ALEA, Laura E. Baxter, 29, was killed when the 2006 Chevrolet Impala she was driving left the roadway and overturned. Officials with ALEA say the crash occurred around 3:12 p.m. on Cullman County 46.

There are no further details as this crash is under investigation.

