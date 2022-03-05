Deals
Trinity man arrested on drug charges

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A trinity man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly attempted to run from officers.

According to the Decatur Police Department, a patrol officer attempted to make a traffic stop for a driver identified as, Ronnie Elliott, 35. DPD says Elliott jumped out of the moving car in the 2300 block of State Avenue and ran on foot. He was captured and arrested after a short pursuit.

Drug found in Elliott's possession
Drug found in Elliott's possession(Decatur Police Department)

Elliott was found to be in possession of multiple trafficking amounts of narcotics including more than one pound of methamphetamine, 50 grams of fentanyl and over one ounce of cocaine. The narcotics were estimated to have a street value of over $64,000 dollars.

Investigators with Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit responded to the scene and charged Elliott with three counts of trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to flee and elude, resisting arrest and numerous traffic violations.

Elliott was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $18,700 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

