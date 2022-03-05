Rep. Wes Allen answers questions regarding voting bill

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A bill that’s heading to the House Floor for a vote aims to stop private money from being used to fund election expenses, even voter outreach efforts.

The bill has organizations that help register and educate voters very concerned. We took those concerns to the bill’s sponsor, State Representative Wes Allen. Rep. Allen says the overall purpose of this bill is to stop private companies from giving money to help fund local elections.

WAFF is told seven Alabama counties accepted grants funded by Mark Zuckerberg to pay for equipment for the 2020 election. Allen says it’s about protecting voting integrity. Yet, Secretary of State John Merrill tells us the wording of this bill isn’t clear, and he cannot support it as it’s written.

Merrill goes on to say without being amended, he believes the bill would discourage voter education and voter registration efforts. The president of the League of Women Voters of Alabama has the same concern.

We asked Rep. Allen directly and he says this bill will not impact an organization’s right to help get more people to the polls.

“My intent with the bill is just to stop private funds from flowing to public offices that are in charge of administering our election process. If they want to go sit, I don’t know, pick a place, to help people register to vote, they’re free to do that. This bill will not affect that at all,” Rep. Allen said.

Allen says no counties in North Alabama received these funds but we do still plan to reach out to those seven counties that did to see how they used it.

