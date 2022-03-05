Deals
More clouds & breezy Sunday; Cold front Monday could bring strong storms

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight with a steady SE breeze, lows will drop into the middle to upper 50s.

Sunday will be another warm and breezy day with partly to mostly cloudy skies, highs will reach the middle to upper 70s.  A few isolated to scattered showers may develop late in the evening Sunday.  A cold front will move through on Monday and will be the trigger for scattered to numerous rain showers and thunderstorms.  It is March; therefore, some storms may be strong to severe in nature with heavy rainfall and gusty winds. 

Colder air will surge in behind the front for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs dropping into the middle to upper 50s.  Rain showers will be likely for the rest of the week with the pattern staying unsettled. Temps will dip into the 40s for highs on Saturday!

Daylight Saving Time will begin Sunday morning at 2:00 AM, please move clocks forward one hour and check the batteries in your smoke detector, NOAA Weather Radio and carbon monoxide detectors.

