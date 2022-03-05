Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Madison County

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County man is facing several charges following a long-term drug investigation.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, Daryl Wayne Howard, 48, was arrested by the North Alabama HIDTA Drug Taskforce (NADTF) on Thursday after serving a search warrant as a part of the investigation.

Howard faces four counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of drug trafficking, two counts of first-degree possession of marijuana and one count of distribution of a controlled substance. He is being held on a $372,500 bond in the Madison County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation; there are no further details at this time.

