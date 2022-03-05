Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Lady Tigers claim 4A State Championship

Deshler defeats St. James 74-42
Deshler’s Chloe Siegel takes aim from the 3-point arc with Saint James’ Katie Brightwell...
Deshler’s Chloe Siegel takes aim from the 3-point arc with Saint James’ Katie Brightwell defending(AHSAA Photos / MARVIN GENTRY)
By Carl Prather
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deshler High School girls’ basketball coach Jane Killen finally climbed the stairway to seven. The Tigers (34-1) won the seventh state championship with Killen as head coach – all since 2003 – with Friday’s 74-42 victory over St. James in the AHSAA 100th State Basketball Championships Class 4A girls’ title game at the BJCC Legacy Arena Friday night.  

“She deserves it,” Deshler junior Chloe Siegel said. “She’s the GOAT. ”Killen and Deshler won its most recent title in 2016, followed by title-game losses in 2017, 2018 and 2020. The program has won eight state titles, starting in 1985 long before Killen took over. The legendary coach will be inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021 later this month in a ceremony at Montgomery.     Her team was primed from the start Friday night.

Deshler jumped out to an early 14-4 lead and methodically pulled away, thanks to 14-of-29 shooting from 3-point range while shooting 56 percent from the field.  Amid the championship euphoria, Killen deflected praise and instead lauded her team’s “hunger and drive.”    “I’m so honored to coach these kids,” she said. “They’ve been a joy all year. I’m so happy for these girls. I wanted it for them and they wanted it for me. That’s love.” Tournament MVP Emma Kate Tittle led Deshler with 30 points, and Siegel added 20. Both players made six 3-pointers apiece. Katie Brooke Clemmons contributed 13 points and eight rebounds, and point guard Raegan Rickard had five assists and three steals.  For Saint James (25-7), coached by Katie Barton, junior guard KK Hall scored 13 points, and Ava Card added 12.  

Siegel said she has dreamed of winning a state championship for Deshler “since I was in the fourth grade and they won back-to-back” in 2015 and 2016. I can honestly say the job is done.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck in Horton
Albertville man killed in Marshall County car crash
crime scene tape
2 dead after accident involving pedestrians, car
Erin Gerhart
Missing Madison teen found safe
FILE
Madison Police advise people to avoid Palmer Road
From left to right: Daniell Bishop, Jordan Godsey
Two arrested in Decatur for unlawful possession of controlled substance

Latest News

Legacy Arena evacuated after reports of possible gunshots
Legacy Arena evacuated during AHSAA State Finals
Plainview's Luke Smith (14) defends against Winfield's Ja'Borri McGhee (2) in the AHSAA Class...
Bears win 3A Boys Championship
Pisgah senior Molly Heard scores 25 points in 2A finals to earn her third straight state...
Pisgah wins fifth straight State Championship
Covenant Christian
Covenant Christian wins first State title