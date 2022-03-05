Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside

Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside(Karen Varner)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Birmingham Police say multiple fights began inside of the BJCC and moved outside on Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses tell WBRC that authorities had to evacuate the lower tunnel of Legacy Arena. Other witnesses tell WBRC that there was a partial lockdown at the Cottontail’s Village Arts, Crafts and Gifts Show.

Police say officers were able to bring this situation to a resolve and that there has been no confirmation of shots fired inside or outside of the BJCC.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck in Horton
Albertville man killed in Marshall County car crash
crime scene tape
2 dead after accident involving pedestrians, car
Erin Gerhart
Missing Madison teen found safe
FILE
Madison Police advise people to avoid Palmer Road
From left to right: Daniell Bishop, Jordan Godsey
Two arrested in Decatur for unlawful possession of controlled substance

Latest News

Man facing multiple drug charges in Decatur
Man facing multiple drug charges in Decatur
Legacy Arena evacuated after reports of possible gunshots
Legacy Arena evacuated during AHSAA State Finals
Police lights
ALEA investigating Hollywood officer-involved shooting
Federal student loan payments resume May 1
FRIDAY FINANCIAL : Federal Student Loans Resume on May 1