Economic crisis impacting mental health in individuals

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Inflation, the pandemic and the invasion of Ukraine are issues that can take a toll on your everyday lives.

“I’m doing OK. With everything going on, I’m a little stressed,” said Jennifer Wilson.

A stop for a cup of coffee turns into a moment to take a much-needed break.

“There’s a lot of heavy stuff going on in the world but I think taking time to meet with your friends or kind of step away from it helps put things in perspective,” said Leah Murphee.

Two years into the COVID pandemic, people are dealing with rising prices, from the gas station to the grocery store. And for the last week, people all around the world have been monitoring what’s happening in Ukraine, as the Russian military invades its neighbor.

So how are you doing? And what are you doing to cope? Many are using coffee and community.

“I think the best way for me to deal with it is through prayer and getting together with people that understand that we’re going through these things all the same,” said Ashlee Cox.

“You can’t really handle stuff by yourself. It makes you feel a little bit better because you’re not the only person going through it alone,” said Murphee.

People also said that they aren’t turning a blind eye to the world’s troubles but are seeking solace in professionals.

“I go to therapy. I think it’s best to talk out your feelings, thoughts and emotions,” said Victor Gray.

Local therapist, Lisa Lapidus said she’s seeing people talk about more post traumas from the combination of the pandemic, the economy, and the war.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.