Dogs allegedy stabbed by intruder at home in Boaz

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz couple is calling their two miniature Schnauzers heroes.

The dogs were stabbed while protecting their home and their owners from an alleged intruder. Chris and Mary Margaret Cornelius live on Lester Driver in Boaz. On Friday, Mary Margaret said they had been out with friends and arrived home around 8 p.m. They decided to watch a movie and noticed the back door was open.

Seconds later, their puppies Darcy and Bella ran out the door, and her husband followed.

“You could hear somebody running down the back steps, so Chris goes to chase them and about midway down the driveway he hears the larger dog yelps and screams and she came back to the house, and she had a 10-inch gash across her back where she had been stabbed, through her muscle,” said Mary Margaret.

Shortly after, Mary Margaret says they heard their smaller dog, Darcy. She was stabbed in the neck and was thrown in the creek by their home.

Both dogs were taken to the vet and treated for their injuries.

“They responded in 5 minutes. I’m so proud to be a citizen of Boaz with the police department because they were just as outraged as I was over the damage to our pets,” said Mary Margaret.

The Boaz police department searched for the suspect but was unable to locate them.

At this time, no arrests have been made, but the homeowners would like to encourage their neighbors to be vigilant and lock their doors.

