Decatur police arrest woman possibly connected to multiple deadly overdoses

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police arrested a woman who they believe is connected to several overdose deaths.

Nine: that’s how many people have died from drug overdoses in the last month in Morgan County, that’s according to Morgan County coroner Jeff Chun.

A spokesperson for the Decatur Police Department tells us their investigations led them to Brittney Swift.

Police got a search warrant and found meth, Xanax and a trafficking amount of fentanyl at the home on Holland Street.

“If you got one gram or more of fentanyl, which is a very small amount, that is trafficking and you’re looking at a lot of years in prison,” Crumbley said.

Attorney Russell Crumbley says Swift is facing a minimum of 15 years behind bars, but could be in prison for life.

“As people start overdosing, as is becoming more common, particularly if they have the evidence to link a number of deaths to one person, then sure, I think that would become a part of it. So would it surprise me to see them give a harsher penalty? Not at all, if they can prove what they have to prove,” he explained.

WAFF talked to multiple neighbors who live nearby.

They tell us this has been a safe, quiet street for years.

One neighbor says quote “I feel very nervous because if that is going on you don’t know what else might happen. You are alone here and it is heartbreaking.”

WAFF also talked to one of Swift’s family members.

He tells us, “she’s had problems for a while but I didn’t know the extent of them. The problem is rectified now.”

We’re told more charges could be coming in this overdose investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

