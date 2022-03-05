City Harbor expected to open in May

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Construction crews are hard at work putting the final touches on the multimillion-dollar City Harbor project on Lake Guntersville.

Guntersville native Patrick Lawler is the developer. He said once completed, people will be able to enjoy local restaurants like Levi’s on the Lake, La Esquina Cocina and the Wake Eatery. There will also be several other chain restaurants, 20 new condos and an event center.

“It’s 6,000 feet, and we have about 2,500 outdoor spaces, and it will handle for sitting area 300 plus, and if you are doing a presentation, it will handle about 400 plus,” said Lawler.

Lawler said the pandemic caused a few delays, and excitement is growing as they get closer to crossing the finish line.

He believes the project will bring in more revenue and people to the area.

“Guntersville is a beautiful place, and I think it’s a big draw. I think we will pull a lot of the Huntsville market, Cullman, and surrounding areas, and it’s pretty neat what Albertville has done with their ballpark area. I think that will also benefit them and bring more people to the area,” said Lawler.

City Harbor is expected to open in May.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.