Bears win 3A Boys Championship

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Plainview High School’s Bears didn’t need a buzzer-beater this time. Plainview’s boys’ basketball team captured their third AHSAA state title since 2018, earning a 77-60 victory over Winfield in Friday’s AHSAA 100th State Basketball Championships Class 3A boys’ finals at the BJCC Legacy Arena. The Rainsville team led by as many as 25 points in the fourth quarter en route to its sixth straight victory at Legacy Arena.

Plainview needed a last-second 3-pointer to win the 3A title in 2018 overtime and got a last-second layup in 2019 to claim the championship again, with Caden Millican scoring both championship-clinching baskets. In Friday’s victory, Cole Millican – Caden’s younger brother – led the Bears with 22 points, including five 3-pointers and was named tournament MVP. “We’re up 20 with 10 seconds to go and I said, ‘They can’t catch us, right?” Plainview coach Robi Coker mused about Friday’s championship. “It was a great game for us.” The Bears shot 52.3% from the field (23-of-24) and 50% from the 3-point arc (11-of-22) in what Coker called the team’s best game.

Millican, when reminded of the two previous championships, said, “I like this a lot better. He (Caden) may have two, but we won by 17. Those are my bragging rights.” Credit Plainview’s depth for this championship victory. The Bears (31-6) placed three players in double-digit scoring to overcome another stellar game by Winfield’s Ja’borri McGhee. McGhee led all scorers with 38 points and added 11 rebounds after scoring 36 in the Pirates’ semifinal win earlier this week.

He finished 15-of-26 from the field – and 14-of-18 on 2-point attempts. McGhee sank 7-of-10 free throws and had 11 rebounds. Logan Feltman, Winfield’s 6-foot-10 senior center, added 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Pirates, coached by Zac Wakefield. Luke Smith added 18 points and four assists for Plainview, and Dylan Haymon scored 16 points. Five different players made at least one 3-pointer. “We have five weapons on the floor – five people who can shoot, five people who can pass,” Millican said.” Coker implied the Bears played one of their best games of the season. “We did a great job in the half-court by limiting them to one shot,” he said. “Then, offensively, we did a great job of taking what the defense gave use. These guys are super unselfish,”

