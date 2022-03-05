ALEA investigating Hollywood officer-involved shooting

HOLLYWOOD, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Hollywood Friday night.

According to Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred on Newman Street. WAFF is told no officers were injured.

It is unclear if anyone else was injured or killed, or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

WAFF has reached out to ALEA for more information. There are no further details at this time.

