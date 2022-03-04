Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty to murder after dumping daughter’s body in Alabama

5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams. (FirstCoastNews)
5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams. (FirstCoastNews)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman whose 5-year-old daughter was found dead in Alabama pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday.

Brianna Williams, 29, entered the plea at a pretrial hearing in Duval County circuit court, according to court records. She faces up to life in prison at a May 11 sentencing hearing.

Williams, who had been a petty officer at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, first reported Taylor Rose Williams missing in November 2019. But the mother stopped cooperating with detectives after being questioned about inconsistencies in her story, investigators said.

Brianna Williams pled guilty to murder after dumping her daughter’s body in Alabama.
Brianna Williams pled guilty to murder after dumping her daughter’s body in Alabama. (FirstCoastNews)

Following a massive search, police found human remains six days after the missing child report near Brianna Williams’ hometown in Demopolis, Alabama.

Police documents revealed the girl last attended daycare in April 2019, months before she was reported missing, and the child’s grandparents said they had not seen her in more than a year.

Previous Story: Remains found in Ala. during search for missing Fla. 5-year-old

Officials said they were able to confirm the remains were Taylor through forensic analysis. Advanced decomposition prevented them from determining her specific cause of death, but an autopsy did find evidence of illness and neglect.

While executing a search warrant at Williams’ apartment, investigators reported finding evidence of abuse. A cadaver dog gave a positive indication in the apartment, as well as in Williams’ car, officials said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape
2 dead after accident involving pedestrians, car
Local photographer, Heather Edstrom, gifted Lineberger with a family photoshoot for Christmas
Huntsville woman who admitted to scamming thousands of dollars by faking cancer is out of jail
Generic car crash
Crash closes eastbound lanes on Highway 72
Fatal wreck in Horton
Albertville man killed in Marshall County car crash
Ukraine fighting with Alabama manufactured missiles

Latest News

Decatur man sentenced to 160 years in prison on child pornography charges
Daryl Howard
Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Madison County
FILE
Madison Police advise people to avoid Palmer Road
Search underway for missing Madison teen
Search underway for missing Madison teen
Morgan County firefighter safety
Morgan County firefighter safety