Two men arrested for allegedly shooting into occupied vehicle

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men are charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle after a man attempted to repossess a vehicle according to the Boaz Police Department.

Michael Williams and Daniel Cabrera are both affiliated with 256 Custom’s and claimed they received a tip that someone was planning to break into their business in early February. When the victim arrived to the business and went to the back gate, one of the suspects fired a warning shot into the air.

This caused the victim to flee to their vehicle while Williams and Cabrera allegedly shot at the vehicle as it drove away. The victim called the Boaz Police Department saying they were being followed.

Investigators with Boaz PD stopped both vehicles near Reed Avenue, but no one was arrested. Through an investigation, it was determined that the victim never fired a gun and both Williams and Cabrera were charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Williams was arrested on March 3 and bonded out on a $30,000 bond. Cabrera turned himself in as of Friday morning according to investigators.

