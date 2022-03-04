Deals
Two arrested in Decatur for unlawful possession of controlled substance

From left to right: Daniell Bishop, Jordan Godsey
From left to right: Daniell Bishop, Jordan Godsey (Decatur Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - It was reported to Decatur Police Department investigators that three individuals had their vehicles broken into in Decatur.

Jordan Chadrick Godsey, 33, was developed as a suspect during the course of investigation. On March 3, investigators executed a search warrant at Godsey’s residence, as Godsey and Daniell Bishop, 32, were arrested and charged.

During the search, investigators found methamphetamine in the residence along with the property allegedly stolen from the vehicle break-ins.

Godsey was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, three counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second degree theft. Godsey was taken to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $15,000 bond.

Bishop was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Bishop was taken to the Morgan County Hail in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

