Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Missing Madison teen found safe

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE, Ala. (WAFF) - Update: A missing Madison teen was found safe in Birmingham on Friday evening.

A search is underway for a missing 13-year-old in Fayette, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The father of Erin Gerhart, 13 of Madison, says his daughter was last seen Wednesday at the substance Abuse Treatment Center (SMART Progam). She is described to be 5′4 and approximately 115 pounds with sandy brown hair and grey eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gerhart’s mother at 501-478-8629 or the Madison Police Department at 256-885-5193.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape
2 dead after accident involving pedestrians, car
Local photographer, Heather Edstrom, gifted Lineberger with a family photoshoot for Christmas
Huntsville woman who admitted to scamming thousands of dollars by faking cancer is out of jail
Generic car crash
Crash closes eastbound lanes on Highway 72
Fatal wreck in Horton
Albertville man killed in Marshall County car crash
Ukraine fighting with Alabama manufactured missiles

Latest News

Decatur man sentenced to 160 years in prison on child pornography charges
Daryl Howard
Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Madison County
FILE
Madison Police advise people to avoid Palmer Road
Search underway for missing Madison teen
Search underway for missing Madison teen
Teacher receives award in Madison County
Teacher receives award in Madison County