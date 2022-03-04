Missing Madison teen found safe

FAYETTE, Ala. (WAFF) - Update: A missing Madison teen was found safe in Birmingham on Friday evening.

A search is underway for a missing 13-year-old in Fayette, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The father of Erin Gerhart, 13 of Madison, says his daughter was last seen Wednesday at the substance Abuse Treatment Center (SMART Progam). She is described to be 5′4 and approximately 115 pounds with sandy brown hair and grey eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gerhart’s mother at 501-478-8629 or the Madison Police Department at 256-885-5193.

