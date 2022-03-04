Quarterly Music Meetup addresses booming music scene

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s no secret that Huntsville is booming and city leaders want to make sure our entertainment is keeping pace.

Tonight was the inaugural Huntsville Quarterly Music Meetup at Mars Music Hall.

The Huntsville Music Board and City Music Officer Matt Mandrella addressed their goals for the Huntsville music scene. Stating that they not only focusing on bigger artists. But also small venues and local artists will be a priority.

The next big opening is Orion Amphitheater. General Manager Ryan Murphy says sales are through the roof.

“We don’t even have a building yet and we have sold about 5.3 million dollars in ticket sales already, about 50,000 tickets. Even in the month of May we are predicting about 100,000 people through the door, just in the month of May. So we are definitely exceeding all the expectations and promises we even had with the city of Huntsville. A really great opening year considering we do not even have a building yet.”

Despite all the supply chain issues and delays, Murphy says the amphitheater is still set to open on time in May.

