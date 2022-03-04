Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Albertville man killed in Marshall County car crash

Fatal wreck in Horton
Fatal wreck in Horton(Albertville Fire)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency officials responded to the scene of a fatal crash in Horton on Friday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Roger Neal Duke, 67, was killed when the 2007 Nissan Qwest he was driving left the roadway and struck an embankment. Duke and the vehicle were located on Friday, March 4. Officials say the crash occurred on March 3 around 8 p.m.

According to Albertville Deputy Fire Chief Brent Ennis, police and fire received reports of a vehicle off the roadway near Old Oneonta Road around 6:30 a.m. on March 4. Ennis told WAFF the car appears to have slid off of the bridge near the crash site.

Albertville Fire, Albertville Police and Alabama Law Enforcement Troopers were all on the scene. ALEA officials are continuing the investigation on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape
2 dead after accident involving pedestrians, car
Local photographer, Heather Edstrom, gifted Lineberger with a family photoshoot for Christmas
Huntsville woman who admitted to scamming thousands of dollars by faking cancer is out of jail
Generic car crash
Crash closes eastbound lanes on Highway 72
Ukraine fighting with Alabama manufactured missiles

Latest News

Decatur man sentenced to 160 years in prison on child pornography charges
Daryl Howard
Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Madison County
FILE
Madison Police advise people to avoid Palmer Road
Update on City Harbor in Guntersville
Update on City Harbor in Guntersville
Search underway for missing Madison teen
Search underway for missing Madison teen