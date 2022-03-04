Albertville man killed in Marshall County car crash

HORTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency officials responded to the scene of a fatal crash in Horton on Friday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Roger Neal Duke, 67, was killed when the 2007 Nissan Qwest he was driving left the roadway and struck an embankment. Duke and the vehicle were located on Friday, March 4. Officials say the crash occurred on March 3 around 8 p.m.

According to Albertville Deputy Fire Chief Brent Ennis, police and fire received reports of a vehicle off the roadway near Old Oneonta Road around 6:30 a.m. on March 4. Ennis told WAFF the car appears to have slid off of the bridge near the crash site.

Albertville Fire, Albertville Police and Alabama Law Enforcement Troopers were all on the scene. ALEA officials are continuing the investigation on Friday.

