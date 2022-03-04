Near record warmth and sunshine for the weekend!

Cloud cover will continue to increase through the early evening hours with breezy SE winds subsiding after sunset.

Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast tonight with comfortable lows near 50 degrees to start off Saturday morning. The weekend forecast looks fantastic with lots of sunshine and near record warmth! Saturday will be very nice with mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s, winds will be breezy from the SE with gusts up to 30 mph. Skies remain partly cloudy Saturday night with warm lows in the middle to upper 50s. Sunday will be another warm and breezy day with partly cloudy skies. A few isolated to scattered showers may develop late in the day Sunday.

A cold front will move through on Monday and will be the trigger for scattered to numerous rain showers and thunderstorms. It is March; therefore, some storms may be strong to severe in nature with heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Colder air will surge in behind the front for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs dropping into the middle to upper 50s. Rain showers will be likely for the rest of the week.

