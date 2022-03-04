Morgan County U.S. Capitol rioter pleads for leniency

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - A Morgan County man, who plead guilty to several felony charges in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, is pleading for leniency.

On Tuesday, Lonnie Coffman, of Falkville, wrote a five-page handwritten letter to a federal judge accepting full responsibility for his actions during the Capitol riot. In his letter, Coffman says he had no intentions to hurt anyone or destroy property. Instead, he says his objective was to discover how true and secure the Nov. 3, 2020 election was.

Coffman also says if he is incarcerated it will cause a delay in receiving medical attention that must be dealt with soon.

“If I am to serve parole time, I ask your Honor to please relax the travel distance to no less than 350 miles because I need a short vacation while I still have the faculties to enjoy one,” said Coffman.

Coffman was arrested on 17 firearm and weapon charges following the riot. In November 2021, Coffman pled guilty to two federal counts of illegal possession of a firearm and Molotov cocktails. He also pled guilty to one local charge in D.C. for having a pistol without a license and also an Alabama-based charge of possession of an illegal firearm.

Coffman is set to be sentenced on April 1.

Read Coffman’s full letter below:

