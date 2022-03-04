Historic Fort Payne hospital demolished, clean up underway

FORT PAYNE Ala. (WAFF) - The historic Fort Payne hospital is officially rubble.

Now the cleanup process begins. Piles of debris are all that's left of the old Fort Payne Hospital.

Construction crews have completed the demolition and now are in the process of removing what’s left.

“I was actually born in this hospital. It’s a little sad to see it go, but it was in so much disrepair, and it was going to cost so much to go in and repair it, and it just wasn’t feasible to do that,” Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine.

Baine said it could take up to 6 weeks before the property is cleared, and they can get the green light from the city attorney to determine what they can legally do with the property.

But he said he has some ideas in mind.

“I would like to see some picnic tables out here and a sidewalk area for folks in the neighborhood, and there’s been lots of talk about a dog walking park, and that would be a great addition to the city of Fort Payne,” said Baine.

Currently, Baine said the city is working with GMC to conduct a master plan that will include the property.

In the meantime, he said residents are encouraged to contact the city about their ideas; and they have bricks from the old hospital that can be purchased as a donation at city hall to help with the Patriots Memorial Park.

