Florence family loses home but not invaluable items in fire

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence family is picking up the pieces left after not one home but all their homes, that sit side-by-side, went up in flames.

“It’s a little charred,” said Lynn Chabera.

This family’s house is no longer a home. Although the home is charred they still have a lot of tangible memories.

“You know stuff like that that’s just can’t be replaced,” said Chabera.

The two family homes in Florence went up in flames Wednesday afternoon.

“You see your entire childhood go up in smoke and it tears my heart up for my parents,” said Chabera.

Chabera said that her brother and dad were in Huntsville when the fire started but her mom was inside one of the homes.

She was rescued by a neighbor before it became engulfed.

“He saw the smoke from across the street and came over and got her out. So we are very very grateful for him. I can’t say enough about how grateful we are for him,” said Chabera.

Now, with nothing but the bones of the two homes left, the family is working their way through the ashes to find what they can.

“We were very fortunate to retrieve a lot of things. It’s just them having to start over, I think that’s what’s just so devastating about the whole thing,” said Chabera.

Trying to find a new start while investigators try to determine what started the fire.

