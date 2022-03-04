Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Everything for your home, inside and out, at Huntsville’s Spring Home & Garden Show

By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Spring is in the air, and about this time of year, many of us might start thinking about some home projects we want to work on.

The Spring Home and Garden Show is happening at the VBC in Huntsville from March 4 - March 6. Over 200 companies show up and show out whether you’re looking for building, remodeling, garden, design, appliances and much more.

For more information and tickets, visit HuntsvilleHomeShows.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape
2 dead after accident involving pedestrians, car
Local photographer, Heather Edstrom, gifted Lineberger with a family photoshoot for Christmas
Huntsville woman who admitted to scamming thousands of dollars by faking cancer is out of jail
Generic car crash
Crash closes eastbound lanes on Highway 72
Fatal wreck in Horton
Albertville man killed in Marshall County car crash
Ukraine fighting with Alabama manufactured missiles