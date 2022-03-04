Eight arrested in DeKalb County drug bust

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - During a raid conducted at a residence in DeKalb County, investigators recovered 70 grams of methamphetamine and arrested eight individuals as announced on Friday.

A search warrant was executed at a residence on County Road 515, recovering methamphetamine, four firearms and an undisclosed amount of currency. Several of the individuals arrested had existing warrants.

The individuals that were arrested and charged included:

James Monroe Lee- charged with trafficking in any illegal drug- methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and attempting to elude.

Cory Michael Coots- charged with possession with intent to distribute- methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andrew Lee Gonzalez- charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bryan Lee Burt- charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andrea Nicole Liles- charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bradley Shane White- charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Catharine Chyanne Wells- arrested on existing warrant.

Austin Taylor Wagner- arrested on existing warrant.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden released this statement:

This was truly an amazing team effort. The property in question was large, and it took all hands-on deck to maintain control of the situation and conduct a thorough search. Added precautions had to be taken due to there being a large amount of methamphetamine and firearms on the property. Those two things don’t mix.

This is a great example of what we’ve put together in the last several years. We had corrections officers, transport officers, Special Response Team members, aviation assets, K-9 deputies, and the Narcotics Unit all working together to stop the flow of this poison in the community. We also had multiple skilled medical professionals on scene in case of a critical incident.

