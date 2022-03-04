Dive into spring at the Tennessee Aquarium

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Known for its breathtaking views and southern hospitality, millions of people visit Chattanooga every year. One of the TVL crew’s favorite spots in the River City is the Tennessee Aquarium.

The Aquarium recently reopened its beloved Butterfly Garden and has two new films at IMAX to see. The Aquarium’s living collection includes more than 12,000 animals representing hundreds of species found on every continent.

Take a trip to both the mountains and the sea next time you visit Chattanooga. For more information on the aquarium, visit TnAqua.com

