City leaders break ground on new Candlewood Suites Hotel in Fort Payne

By Stefante Randall
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Much need temporary living space is coming to one growing city in DeKalb County.

Fort Payne leaders and community members broke ground on Thursday on a new hotel with plenty of extended-stay rooms.

The new Candlewood Suites Hotel will be located on Jordan Road.

General Manager Jinal Patel said the new hotel will serve as an extended stay for the contractors and workers coming into the community as the city grows.

“It was steadily increasing pre covid, and right now it’s getting back where it’s supposed to be. On the manufacturing side, we have a lot of people on this side of town that need a place to stay for an extended stay. They are here for 3 to 4 weeks at a time so having an extended stay for him with a kitchenette makes it a little less stressful for them,” said Patel.

Community leaders believe the new addition will attract more people and revenue to the area with the new addition.

“Last year, tourists spent $100 million just in DeKalb County, and they had to spend at one night and paid lodging tax, which is what funds our industry to reach out and invite you to come here. We needed hotels, and this is a fantastic property,” said the CEO and President of DeKalb Tourism.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

